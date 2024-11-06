Left Menu

Philippine President Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the Philippine president, extended his congratulations to Donald Trump following Trump's claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. Marcos expressed optimism about strengthened ties and future prosperity between the U.S. and the Philippines under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:56 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a move highlighting international political dynamics, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr extended congratulations to Donald Trump on Wednesday. This commendation followed as Trump declared victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Marcos lauded Trump's leadership style, projecting a future of strengthened relations between the U.S. and the Philippines. He emphasized the significance of their mutual alliance, advocating for increased prosperity and harmony across both nations.

Marcos remarked on the resilience of the U.S.-Philippine partnership, suggesting that its continuity would foster goodwill and development within the Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

