On Wednesday, Russia strongly denied allegations that it orchestrated hoax bomb threats during the U.S. presidential election voting process. Reports surfaced suggesting that threats, aligning with Russian email domains, targeted polling stations across five critical states: Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Security officials separately highlighted concerns about parcels exploding at logistics depots in Europe. These incidents are believed to be trial runs for a purported Russian scheme aimed at triggering explosions on cargo flights destined for the United States.

This development has sparked heightened security operations and international scrutiny, as investigators work to uncover the source of the threats and ensure election safety amid rising geopolitical tensions.

