Global Partnership: Modi Congratulates Trump on Historic Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential election victory, emphasizing plans to renew the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Modi highlighted the collaboration for global peace and prosperity, sharing past successful interactions and recalling Trump's positive remarks about their relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:24 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, referring to the former US President as a 'friend,' following his historic victory in the presidential polls. Modi expressed excitement about renewing collaborative efforts to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Highlighting their past engagements, Modi shared photos from their prior meetings, underscoring a vibrant history of interaction that dates back to Trump's presidency from 2016 to 2020. Trump's electoral success is being celebrated as one of the greatest political comebacks in American history.

Trump, in turn, has spoken warmly about Modi, describing him as "a friend" and "the nicest human being" during a podcast appearance. Their rapport was notably evident during events such as 'Howdy Modi' in Houston and the 'Namaste Trump' rally in Ahmedabad, showcasing a robust bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

