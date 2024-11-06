Left Menu

Activists' Bold Protest Against Trump's Election Win

Environmental activists from 'Just Stop Oil' sprayed orange paint on the U.S. embassy in London, protesting Donald Trump's presidential win. Their actions highlight concerns about the risks his victory poses to global safety. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:29 IST
President-designate Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a vibrant display of dissent, environmental activists from the group 'Just Stop Oil' targeted the U.S. embassy in London on Wednesday. The activists used orange paint to deface the embassy's walls, a move aimed at protesting the recent electoral victory of Donald Trump.

The group, known for their outspoken environmental campaigns, shared a video of the incident on social media platform X. 'Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere,' the group stated, emphasizing their concerns over the implications of Trump's policies on global safety.

As of now, neither London's Metropolitan Police nor the U.S. embassy have issued a response to the incident. This protest marks a significant moment in the ongoing discourse around environmental activism and political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

