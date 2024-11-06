Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Hails Trump's US Presidential Win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his 2024 US presidential election victory. Naidu expressed optimism about strengthening US-India relations under Trump and Prime Minister Modi, noting the significance of their partnership in Trump's previous term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:05 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 US presidential election, expressing hope for strengthened relations between India and the USA.

In his message, Naidu highlighted the strengthening of Indo-US ties during Trump's first term and envisaged further cooperation under Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The TDP leader stated his belief that Trump's leadership will foster greater collaboration between the two nations, promoting shared goals and mutual benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

