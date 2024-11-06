Andhra Pradesh CM Hails Trump's US Presidential Win

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 US presidential election, expressing hope for strengthened relations between India and the USA.

In his message, Naidu highlighted the strengthening of Indo-US ties during Trump's first term and envisaged further cooperation under Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The TDP leader stated his belief that Trump's leadership will foster greater collaboration between the two nations, promoting shared goals and mutual benefits.

