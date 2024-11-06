Chauhan Criticizes INDI Bloc's Unfulfilled Promises Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

In a scathing critique, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan derided the INDI bloc's pre-election promises, labeling them as deceitful, as the assembly elections in Jharkhand draw closer. Addressing the media in Bhopal, Chauhan accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress of failing to honour previous commitments while rolling out new pledges without results.

Chauhan argued that the electorate has lost confidence in the INDI bloc, highlighting that the BJP consistently delivers on its promises. His comments came shortly after the INDI bloc unveiled its joint manifesto, which included ambitious guarantees such as discounted LPG cylinders, job creation, and increased reservations for various communities.

As the political temperature rises in Jharkhand, the state's 81-member assembly is set for elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23. These elections see approximately 2.6 crore eligible voters, with a significant portion being first-time voters, shaping up to be a crucial battleground for major political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)