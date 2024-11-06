Left Menu

Chauhan Criticizes INDI Bloc's Unfulfilled Promises Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan lambasted the INDI bloc, accusing them of unfulfilled promises in Jharkhand. With the assembly polls approaching, Chauhan claimed the BJP delivers on commitments, unlike JMM and Congress. The INDI bloc had pledged guarantees in a newly released manifesto, sparking a political war of words.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:15 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan derided the INDI bloc's pre-election promises, labeling them as deceitful, as the assembly elections in Jharkhand draw closer. Addressing the media in Bhopal, Chauhan accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress of failing to honour previous commitments while rolling out new pledges without results.

Chauhan argued that the electorate has lost confidence in the INDI bloc, highlighting that the BJP consistently delivers on its promises. His comments came shortly after the INDI bloc unveiled its joint manifesto, which included ambitious guarantees such as discounted LPG cylinders, job creation, and increased reservations for various communities.

As the political temperature rises in Jharkhand, the state's 81-member assembly is set for elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23. These elections see approximately 2.6 crore eligible voters, with a significant portion being first-time voters, shaping up to be a crucial battleground for major political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

