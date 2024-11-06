World Leaders Celebrate Trump's 'Historic' Comeback

World leaders responded with a torrent of congratulatory messages for Donald Trump following his 'historic' return to the White House. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UK leader Keir Starmer were among the first to commend Trump's electoral success.

Starmer highlighted the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US, expressing confidence in continued prosperity under Trump's administration. The seasoned Republican leader secured the presidency with decisive victories in battleground states, amassing 277 electoral votes according to the Associated Press.

Netanyahu lauded Trump's 'historic comeback,' underscoring a renewed alliance between Israel and America. Responses from global figures, including leaders from Australia, France, and Ukraine, emphasized shared values and future collaboration, marking a hopeful start to Trump's leadership term.

(With inputs from agencies.)