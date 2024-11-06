Left Menu

Ukraine's Hope in Trump's Decisive Leadership

Ukraine appeals to Donald Trump's image as a leader to maintain U.S. support against Russia. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy hopes Trump's 'peace through strength' approach will secure Ukraine's territorial integrity. Trump's election raises questions on U.S. support amidst ongoing military tensions and anticipated peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:11 IST
Trump

Ukraine is appealing to Donald Trump's reputation as a strong leader in hopes that the returning U.S. president will not abandon its cause for peace with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Trump and emphasized the importance of Trump's 'peace through strength' philosophy, hoping it will aid Ukraine in demanding the return of its territories. Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris casts uncertainty on continued U.S. support crucial for Ukraine's survival against Russia.

With winter approaching and Russian forces advancing, Ukraine has made its first major incursion into Russian territory, as peace talks remain an unresolved endeavor. Ukrainian analysts suggest Trump may advocate for quick negotiations involving concessions, yet U.S. complete agreement to Russia's terms seems unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

