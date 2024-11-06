Ukraine's Hope in Trump's Decisive Leadership

Ukraine is appealing to Donald Trump's reputation as a strong leader in hopes that the returning U.S. president will not abandon its cause for peace with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Trump and emphasized the importance of Trump's 'peace through strength' philosophy, hoping it will aid Ukraine in demanding the return of its territories. Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris casts uncertainty on continued U.S. support crucial for Ukraine's survival against Russia.

With winter approaching and Russian forces advancing, Ukraine has made its first major incursion into Russian territory, as peace talks remain an unresolved endeavor. Ukrainian analysts suggest Trump may advocate for quick negotiations involving concessions, yet U.S. complete agreement to Russia's terms seems unlikely.

