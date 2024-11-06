Putin Open to Dialogue as Trump Secures Second Term

With Donald Trump's re-election, Russia's President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness for a 'constructive dialogue' with the United States, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

After Trump's victory over Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, Peskov addressed inquiries on potential strains in US-Russia ties should Putin withhold congratulatory gestures.

Peskov emphasized Putin's consistent openness to equitable discourse, yet questioned whether Washington would adopt cooperative dialogue following Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20, 2025.

