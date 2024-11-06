Left Menu

Putin Open to Dialogue as Trump Secures Second Term

Donald Trump has been elected for a second term as US President, and Russia's Vladimir Putin is open to constructive dialogue with the US. However, the US administration currently holds a contrary stance. The future of US-Russia relations will depend on the actions of Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:37 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

With Donald Trump's re-election, Russia's President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness for a 'constructive dialogue' with the United States, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

After Trump's victory over Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, Peskov addressed inquiries on potential strains in US-Russia ties should Putin withhold congratulatory gestures.

Peskov emphasized Putin's consistent openness to equitable discourse, yet questioned whether Washington would adopt cooperative dialogue following Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

