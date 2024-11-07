GOP Power Surge: Republicans Dominate Congress

Republicans have cemented their grip on the US Senate and are battling to preserve their majority in the House of Representatives. This development, in tandem with President-elect Donald Trump in the White House, signifies a notable shift in the political landscape.

The unified Republican control of Congress paves the way for Trump's ambitious agenda. Meanwhile, Democrats are striving to reclaim the House, which would offer a counterbalance to Trump's policies.

As vote counting continues, these pivotal races underscore a nation divided, yet eager for change, amid growing concerns about the economy, immigration, and the future of American democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)