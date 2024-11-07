GOP Power Surge: Republicans Dominate Congress
Republicans have seized control of the US Senate and are striving to maintain their majority in the House. This political dominance, paired with President-elect Donald Trump, sets a course for a new GOP agenda in Washington. Democrats face the challenge of reclaiming seats amidst voter dissatisfaction.
- Country:
- United States
The unified Republican control of Congress paves the way for Trump's ambitious agenda. Meanwhile, Democrats are striving to reclaim the House, which would offer a counterbalance to Trump's policies.
As vote counting continues, these pivotal races underscore a nation divided, yet eager for change, amid growing concerns about the economy, immigration, and the future of American democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
