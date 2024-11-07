Left Menu

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

President Joe Biden praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her leadership in a historic campaign under challenging circumstances. Biden highlighted Harris's integrity, courage, and character, emphasizing her role as a partner and leader. He expressed confidence in her continued influence on America's future.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday commended Vice President Kamala Harris for her leadership in a historic campaign conducted under extraordinary conditions. He described Harris as a public servant full of integrity, courage, and character, and emphasized her significant role in shaping America's future.

Biden stated, 'What America witnessed today was the Kamala Harris I deeply respect and admire.' He highlighted the importance of Harris's role in crafting a vision for a nation that is more free, just, and full of opportunities for all.

Biden reaffirmed his choice of Harris as Vice President, noting it as the best decision made during his presidential campaign. He underscored her story as a reflection of America's promise and expressed confidence that she will continue to be a leader for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

