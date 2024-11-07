Tempers Flare Over JK Assembly's Resolution on Special Status
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP members protested a resolution on the erstwhile state's special status. The uproar led to a brief adjournment, with tensions fueled by banner displays advocating for Articles 370 and 35A. The resolution calls for dialogue with the central government.
Tempers reached a boiling point in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday as BJP members vociferously protested against a resolution regarding the state's special status.
The unrest began as the House convened, fueled by the passage of a resolution seeking the restoration of the erstwhile state's special provisions. The resolution prompted BJP opposition, eventually leading to disruptions and a temporary adjournment by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
Despite the adjournment, BJP members persisted in their protests. The resolution, introduced by JK Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, emphasizes the significance of constitutional guarantees, urging dialogue with the central government to restore the region's special status in a manner that respects national integrity and the people's aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
