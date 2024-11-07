Kremlin Reacts to Trump's Ukraine Crisis Comments
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Donald Trump's claim of addressing the Ukraine crisis. He expressed hope for peace efforts from a new administration, critiquing the current approach. Additionally, he humorously dismissed Kamala Harris's remark about Putin supposedly overpowering Trump.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has taken note of former U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion regarding the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Trump's optimism about a swift solution did not go unnoticed by Russian officials.
Peskov conveyed that the Russian leadership is open to a new U.S. administration focused on peace rather than continued conflict. His remarks came during a press briefing where he compared potential future peace efforts to past administrations.
In response to Vice President Kamala Harris's light-hearted comment about President Putin's alleged dominance over Trump, Peskov responded with humor, stating, 'Putin does not eat people.'
