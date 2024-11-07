Kremlin Reacts to Trump's Ukraine Crisis Comments

The Kremlin has taken note of former U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion regarding the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Trump's optimism about a swift solution did not go unnoticed by Russian officials.

Peskov conveyed that the Russian leadership is open to a new U.S. administration focused on peace rather than continued conflict. His remarks came during a press briefing where he compared potential future peace efforts to past administrations.

In response to Vice President Kamala Harris's light-hearted comment about President Putin's alleged dominance over Trump, Peskov responded with humor, stating, 'Putin does not eat people.'

