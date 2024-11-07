Akhil Chitre Joins Shiv Sena (UBT): A Political Shift in Bandra East
In a significant political shift, Akhil Chitre, a key figure in the Bandra East constituency, left Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to join the Shiv Sena (UBT). This move precedes the November elections, where Chitre was dissatisfied with MNS's candidate choice, prompting his switch to Uddhav Thackeray's party.
Akhil Chitre, a prominent leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Bandra East, has shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray's faction. This development was confirmed on Thursday when Chitre visited 'Matoshree', Uddhav Thackeray's residence, where he was received by Aaditya Thackeray.
Chitre, who played various roles in the MNS, expressed discontent after the party chose former Shiv Sena MLA Trupti Swant for the Bandra East seat in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) has positioned Varun Sardesai, while NCP has retained Zeeshan Siddique as their candidate.
Chitre, who previously secured over 11,000 votes in the 2019 elections under MNS, openly expressed his allegiance change on X, highlighting past associations with Raj Thackeray and advising him against certain surrounding influences.
