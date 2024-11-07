Akhil Chitre Joins Shiv Sena (UBT): A Political Shift in Bandra East

Akhil Chitre, a prominent leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Bandra East, has shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray's faction. This development was confirmed on Thursday when Chitre visited 'Matoshree', Uddhav Thackeray's residence, where he was received by Aaditya Thackeray.

Chitre, who played various roles in the MNS, expressed discontent after the party chose former Shiv Sena MLA Trupti Swant for the Bandra East seat in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) has positioned Varun Sardesai, while NCP has retained Zeeshan Siddique as their candidate.

Chitre, who previously secured over 11,000 votes in the 2019 elections under MNS, openly expressed his allegiance change on X, highlighting past associations with Raj Thackeray and advising him against certain surrounding influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)