Left Menu

Akhil Chitre Joins Shiv Sena (UBT): A Political Shift in Bandra East

In a significant political shift, Akhil Chitre, a key figure in the Bandra East constituency, left Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to join the Shiv Sena (UBT). This move precedes the November elections, where Chitre was dissatisfied with MNS's candidate choice, prompting his switch to Uddhav Thackeray's party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:25 IST
Akhil Chitre Joins Shiv Sena (UBT): A Political Shift in Bandra East
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Chitre, a prominent leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Bandra East, has shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray's faction. This development was confirmed on Thursday when Chitre visited 'Matoshree', Uddhav Thackeray's residence, where he was received by Aaditya Thackeray.

Chitre, who played various roles in the MNS, expressed discontent after the party chose former Shiv Sena MLA Trupti Swant for the Bandra East seat in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) has positioned Varun Sardesai, while NCP has retained Zeeshan Siddique as their candidate.

Chitre, who previously secured over 11,000 votes in the 2019 elections under MNS, openly expressed his allegiance change on X, highlighting past associations with Raj Thackeray and advising him against certain surrounding influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024