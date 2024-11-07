Discontent Rises in Telangana: BJP Aims for Top Spot
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claims the ruling Congress in Telangana has failed to fulfill its promises, leading to public dissatisfaction. He predicts BJP will become the leading party. Reddy highlights issues such as lack of new ration cards and increasing debt burden under Congress governance.
- Country:
- India
Discontent is brewing among the residents of Telangana as Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claims dissatisfaction is mounting against the ruling Congress. The BJP, he asserts, is poised to become the dominant party in the state.
During a press briefing, Reddy, who heads the BJP in Telangana, criticized the Congress government for failing to live up to its electoral promises. Allegations include a lack of new Public Distribution System (PDS) ration cards, social security pensions, and housing for the underprivileged, coupled with an escalating debt burden.
The recent Lok Sabha elections were a mixed bag for major political players, with both Congress and BJP securing eight seats each, while the BRS failed to win any. Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, managed to retain his seat in Hyderabad. The BJP distinguishes itself as a cadre-based party amidst numerous family-run parties nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics
Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution
Maratha Quota Champion Manoj Jarange Gears Up for Maharashtra Elections
PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Dynastic Politics: Relatives Rule the Maharashtra Assembly Polls