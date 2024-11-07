Left Menu

Discontent Rises in Telangana: BJP Aims for Top Spot

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claims the ruling Congress in Telangana has failed to fulfill its promises, leading to public dissatisfaction. He predicts BJP will become the leading party. Reddy highlights issues such as lack of new ration cards and increasing debt burden under Congress governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:02 IST
Discontent Rises in Telangana: BJP Aims for Top Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Discontent is brewing among the residents of Telangana as Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claims dissatisfaction is mounting against the ruling Congress. The BJP, he asserts, is poised to become the dominant party in the state.

During a press briefing, Reddy, who heads the BJP in Telangana, criticized the Congress government for failing to live up to its electoral promises. Allegations include a lack of new Public Distribution System (PDS) ration cards, social security pensions, and housing for the underprivileged, coupled with an escalating debt burden.

The recent Lok Sabha elections were a mixed bag for major political players, with both Congress and BJP securing eight seats each, while the BRS failed to win any. Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM president, managed to retain his seat in Hyderabad. The BJP distinguishes itself as a cadre-based party amidst numerous family-run parties nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024