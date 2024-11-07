Left Menu

Jeffrey Hurd Secures Victory in Colorado's 3rd District

Republican Jeffrey Hurd won a US House seat in Colorado's 3rd District on Thursday, sustaining GOP control previously held by Lauren Boebert. Hurd, a moderate attorney, defeated Democrat Adam Frisch, marking Frisch's second consecutive loss. Associated Press announced Hurd's victory at 12.10 pm EST.

Republican Jeffrey Hurd clinched a pivotal victory on Thursday, securing a US House seat for Colorado's 3rd District. This win allows the Republican Party to maintain its hold on the district, a seat previously occupied by GOP Representative Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, who narrowly retained her position against Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022, opted this year to pursue a different seat left vacant by former Republican Representative Ken Buck. This decision opened the door for a tough competition between Hurd and Frisch.

Hurd, an attorney recognized for his moderate stance, emerged as a favorable option compared to Boebert. The Associated Press declared Hurd the victor at 12.10 pm EST, marking the second time Frisch, an Aspen City Council veteran running as a pragmatic businessman, faced defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

