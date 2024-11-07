Left Menu

Controversial Resolution and Waqf Bill Sparks Political Debate

Jamal Siddiqui, BJP minority front chief, criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government's resolution to restore Article 370, claiming it's a political move to appease extremists. He also highlighted the challenges posed by previous governments in managing Waqf properties, suggesting that the Waqf Amendment Bill will address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's minority front chief, Jamal Siddiqui, has criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government's recent resolution aimed at restoring the state's special status under Article 370. Siddiqui alleges that the motive behind the resolution is political, intending to appease extremist elements in the region.

He emphasized that the state government lacks the authority to reinstate Article 370 but proceeded with the resolution to satisfy separatist forces and those involved in violent activities. Additionally, Siddiqui condemned the Omar Abdullah-led government, accusing it of stifling democracy within the state.

In another development, Siddiqui highlighted the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by Parliament, stating it will help remove illegal occupants of Waqf properties. He accused previous Congress-led governments of complicit behavior in misappropriating these properties through misuse of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

