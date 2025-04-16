Left Menu

Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Waqf Amendment Bill Debate

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not participating in the Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, attributing it to pressure from the Christian community. Despite strong opposition, the bill was passed following a late-night session, supported by various Christian groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:11 IST
Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Waqf Amendment Bill Debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed surprise over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence during the crucial marathon debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill, debated during the Parliament's budget session, was eventually passed and received presidential assent.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju speculated that Gandhi's non-participation could be attributed to pressure from the Christian community. He remarked that both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were notably absent from key moments during the session. Rijiju suggested that playing it safe might have been Rahul Gandhi's strategy, given the bill's significance.

Christian groups in Kerala had openly shown their support for the amendment, creating pressure on Congress. Despite the opposition's resistance, Rijiju defended the changes, highlighting its intent to ensure the effective management of Waqf properties, which have been mired in mismanagement and controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025