Rijiju Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Absence in Waqf Amendment Bill Debate

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed surprise over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence during the crucial marathon debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. The bill, debated during the Parliament's budget session, was eventually passed and received presidential assent.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju speculated that Gandhi's non-participation could be attributed to pressure from the Christian community. He remarked that both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were notably absent from key moments during the session. Rijiju suggested that playing it safe might have been Rahul Gandhi's strategy, given the bill's significance.

Christian groups in Kerala had openly shown their support for the amendment, creating pressure on Congress. Despite the opposition's resistance, Rijiju defended the changes, highlighting its intent to ensure the effective management of Waqf properties, which have been mired in mismanagement and controversy.

