Political Crossroads: Ashok Chavan's Journey from Congress to BJP
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole criticized Ashok Chavan for leaving Congress during a tough time, despite benefiting from it by becoming chief minister twice. Chavan joined BJP, who has now fielded his daughter, Shrijaya, for upcoming assembly polls. Patole questioned Chavan's commitment to development and voters' expectations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:45 IST
India
- India
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Ashok Chavan, accusing him of abandoning the party that propelled him to the chief ministership twice.
Patole argued that Chavan, now with BJP, betrayed Congress at a critical juncture, choosing political expediency over loyalty.
With Chavan's daughter contesting in assembly polls, Patole urged voters to reconsider their trust in the Chavan legacy, citing unmet development promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
