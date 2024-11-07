Political Crossroads: Ashok Chavan's Journey from Congress to BJP

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Ashok Chavan, accusing him of abandoning the party that propelled him to the chief ministership twice.

Patole argued that Chavan, now with BJP, betrayed Congress at a critical juncture, choosing political expediency over loyalty.

With Chavan's daughter contesting in assembly polls, Patole urged voters to reconsider their trust in the Chavan legacy, citing unmet development promises.

