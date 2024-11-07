Left Menu

Political Crossroads: Ashok Chavan's Journey from Congress to BJP

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole criticized Ashok Chavan for leaving Congress during a tough time, despite benefiting from it by becoming chief minister twice. Chavan joined BJP, who has now fielded his daughter, Shrijaya, for upcoming assembly polls. Patole questioned Chavan's commitment to development and voters' expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:45 IST
Political Crossroads: Ashok Chavan's Journey from Congress to BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Ashok Chavan, accusing him of abandoning the party that propelled him to the chief ministership twice.

Patole argued that Chavan, now with BJP, betrayed Congress at a critical juncture, choosing political expediency over loyalty.

With Chavan's daughter contesting in assembly polls, Patole urged voters to reconsider their trust in the Chavan legacy, citing unmet development promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024