Putin Lauds Trump's Courage Amid Assassination Attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his electoral victory in the United States. Expressing admiration for Trump's bravery during a past assassination attempt, Putin emphasized his willingness to engage in dialogue with the president-elect.

In his remarks at the Valdai discussion club in Sochi, Putin highlighted Trump's comments on improving U.S.-Russia relations and addressing the Ukrainian crisis. Putin noted that Trump's statements on these matters warrant serious consideration.

Despite expressing optimism, Putin remained cautious about future developments, expressing uncertainty about what lies ahead. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated the leadership's acknowledgment of Trump's intentions, dismissing any notion of aggression with humor.

(With inputs from agencies.)