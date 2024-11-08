Left Menu

Biden's South American Diplomatic Tour

U.S. President Joe Biden will embark on a diplomatic journey to Peru and Brazil from November 14 to 19. During this trip, he will attend the APEC summit in Lima and the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, with a visit to Manaus in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest in between.

Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to embark on an important diplomatic mission to South America, according to an announcement by the White House. The President's itinerary starts on November 14 in Lima, Peru, where he will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which lasts until November 16.

Post his engagements in Peru, Biden will travel to Manaus, the heart of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, which is known for its significant environmental contributions and challenges. This visit underscores potential discussions on ecological and regional concerns.

President Biden's tour will conclude in Rio de Janeiro as he joins other world leaders for the G20 summit. This series of meetings represents the President's ongoing commitment to fostering international alliances and addressing global economic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

