Congress Criticizes Modi Over Onion Farming Policies

The Congress launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, questioning why Gujarat's white onion farmers received preferential treatment compared to those from Maharashtra. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh sought answers ahead of Modi's rallies in Dhule and Nashik, emphasizing the impact on Maharashtra's agricultural sector.

Ramesh highlighted the challenges Maharashtra's onion farmers have faced since December 2023 due to export restrictions, which compounded issues of poor rainfall during the cultivation season. The arbitrary export ban significantly devalued their crop, while Gujarat farmers benefited from lenient policies allowing white onion exports.

In addition, Ramesh accused the BJP of disintegrating Adivasi forest rights established by the 2006 Forest Rights Act, with significant claims ungranted. He condemned the Mahayuti government's failure to hold Nashik Municipal Corporation polls, asserting it as a deliberate move to avoid electoral criticism, impacting citizens' democratic rights.

