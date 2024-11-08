Robert Habeck's Bid for Chancellorship: A New Era for Germany?

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is poised to reveal his candidacy for chancellor representing the Greens party, according to sources cited by Spiegel.

At 55, Habeck, a former novelist turned politician, has become a pivotal figure in Germany's economy and climate sectors. His position has sparked significant changes in policy.

After a hiatus from social media, Habeck resurfaced on X, hinting at his political intentions through a video featuring a bracelet with the inscription 'Chancellor Era,' igniting speculation about his future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)