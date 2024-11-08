Left Menu

Robert Habeck's Bid for Chancellorship: A New Era for Germany?

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to announce his candidacy for chancellor on behalf of the Greens party. Known for his role in energy and climate policy, Habeck's return to social media has fueled speculation about his political ambitions. His video hints at upcoming changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:04 IST
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is poised to reveal his candidacy for chancellor representing the Greens party, according to sources cited by Spiegel.

At 55, Habeck, a former novelist turned politician, has become a pivotal figure in Germany's economy and climate sectors. His position has sparked significant changes in policy.

After a hiatus from social media, Habeck resurfaced on X, hinting at his political intentions through a video featuring a bracelet with the inscription 'Chancellor Era,' igniting speculation about his future plans.

