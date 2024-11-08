Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Stand: Protecting 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' from BJP

In a fervent address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of encroaching on tribal resources in Jharkhand, branding their tactics as a move to 'snatch Jal, Jungle, Jameen'. Gandhi championed the ideological battle of the INDIA bloc against the BJP-RSS, warning that the Constitution is under siege.

During a rally in Simdega, Gandhi vowed that a Congress win would lead to a caste census and removals of reservation caps, positioning this as crucial for tribal and Dalit inclusion in national progress. Promising increased ST, SC, and OBC reservations, he challenged Prime Minister Modi's silence on such critical issues.

With polls imminent, Gandhi's rhetoric underscored the growing political tensions, marking this election as pivotal in safeguarding democratic and tribal rights. His visit signifies a strategic push by Congress to galvanize support and protect communal assets threatened by perceived BJP expansionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)