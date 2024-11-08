Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Stand: Protecting 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' from BJP

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of attempting to take over tribal lands and resources, highlighting the ideological clash between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS. He emphasizes the threat to the Constitution and promises increased reservations and a caste census if Congress is voted to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega(Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Stand: Protecting 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' from BJP
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of encroaching on tribal resources in Jharkhand, branding their tactics as a move to 'snatch Jal, Jungle, Jameen'. Gandhi championed the ideological battle of the INDIA bloc against the BJP-RSS, warning that the Constitution is under siege.

During a rally in Simdega, Gandhi vowed that a Congress win would lead to a caste census and removals of reservation caps, positioning this as crucial for tribal and Dalit inclusion in national progress. Promising increased ST, SC, and OBC reservations, he challenged Prime Minister Modi's silence on such critical issues.

With polls imminent, Gandhi's rhetoric underscored the growing political tensions, marking this election as pivotal in safeguarding democratic and tribal rights. His visit signifies a strategic push by Congress to galvanize support and protect communal assets threatened by perceived BJP expansionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024