Left Menu

Erdogan Seeks Reset with Trump's U.S.: A New Chapter for Turkey-American Relations

In an effort to improve strained relations between Turkey and the U.S., President Erdogan extends an invitation to President-elect Trump, hoping for a visit to strengthen cooperation. Previous tensions under Trump's administration included disputes over the Kurdish fighters and economic sanctions impacting Turkey significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:40 IST
Erdogan Seeks Reset with Trump's U.S.: A New Chapter for Turkey-American Relations
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to mend fences between Turkey and the United States, President Tayyip Erdogan extended an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping for a personal visit that could bolster diplomatic ties.

During a phone call described by Erdogan as 'sincere,' Trump reportedly spoke positively about Turkey, raising hopes for smoother relations. Erdogan emphasized that a visit from Trump could help navigate past economic and political strains, including tariffs and disputes over foreign policies.

Market reactions in Turkey were positive following Trump's election, with the Turkish lira strengthening and stocks gaining. However, experts warn that long-standing foreign policy differences could pose challenges in the future, necessitating a strategic reset between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024