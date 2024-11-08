Erdogan Seeks Reset with Trump's U.S.: A New Chapter for Turkey-American Relations
In an effort to improve strained relations between Turkey and the U.S., President Erdogan extends an invitation to President-elect Trump, hoping for a visit to strengthen cooperation. Previous tensions under Trump's administration included disputes over the Kurdish fighters and economic sanctions impacting Turkey significantly.
In a bid to mend fences between Turkey and the United States, President Tayyip Erdogan extended an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping for a personal visit that could bolster diplomatic ties.
During a phone call described by Erdogan as 'sincere,' Trump reportedly spoke positively about Turkey, raising hopes for smoother relations. Erdogan emphasized that a visit from Trump could help navigate past economic and political strains, including tariffs and disputes over foreign policies.
Market reactions in Turkey were positive following Trump's election, with the Turkish lira strengthening and stocks gaining. However, experts warn that long-standing foreign policy differences could pose challenges in the future, necessitating a strategic reset between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Renewed Diplomacy: India-China Leaders Meet at BRICS Summit
Hope for Ariha: Indo-German Diplomacy in Action
Crafting a New Global Order: Dialogue and Diplomacy at the Forefront
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Jaishankar's Call at BRICS
Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS session in Russia's Kazan.