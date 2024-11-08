Erdogan Seeks Reset with Trump's U.S.: A New Chapter for Turkey-American Relations

In a bid to mend fences between Turkey and the United States, President Tayyip Erdogan extended an invitation to President-elect Donald Trump, hoping for a personal visit that could bolster diplomatic ties.

During a phone call described by Erdogan as 'sincere,' Trump reportedly spoke positively about Turkey, raising hopes for smoother relations. Erdogan emphasized that a visit from Trump could help navigate past economic and political strains, including tariffs and disputes over foreign policies.

Market reactions in Turkey were positive following Trump's election, with the Turkish lira strengthening and stocks gaining. However, experts warn that long-standing foreign policy differences could pose challenges in the future, necessitating a strategic reset between the two nations.

