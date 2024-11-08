Modi's Call for Unity and Development in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a decisive stand against the Congress, accusing the party of fostering caste divisions across Maharashtra. At a recent rally in Dhule, Modi urged residents to stay united, emphasizing the detrimental impact of Congress's divisive politics.

Modi alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc are pushing agendas that would unsettle the nation, particularly in Kashmir, insisting that the country's constitution remain intact. He criticized the previous administration for hindering regional development.

Presenting the Mahayuti government as the beacon of progress, Modi pledged to continue advancing Maharashtra's development. He also denounced the MVA for allegedly blocking essential projects, positioning the Mahayuti as the state's hope for sustained growth.

