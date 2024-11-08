Modi's Call for Unity and Development in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Congress for promoting caste divisions in Maharashtra. Speaking at a rally, he accused them of opposing reservations and warned against their divisive politics. He highlighted Maharashtra's development under the Mahayuti government and criticized the MVA for hindering progress.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a decisive stand against the Congress, accusing the party of fostering caste divisions across Maharashtra. At a recent rally in Dhule, Modi urged residents to stay united, emphasizing the detrimental impact of Congress's divisive politics.
Modi alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc are pushing agendas that would unsettle the nation, particularly in Kashmir, insisting that the country's constitution remain intact. He criticized the previous administration for hindering regional development.
Presenting the Mahayuti government as the beacon of progress, Modi pledged to continue advancing Maharashtra's development. He also denounced the MVA for allegedly blocking essential projects, positioning the Mahayuti as the state's hope for sustained growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Maharashtra
- Development
- Congress
- MVA
- unity
- Article 370
- elections
- progress
- Mahayuti
ALSO READ
Engineering Immunity: The Next Frontier in Cancer Treatment
MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls
MVA Allies Finalize Seat-Sharing to Bolster Election Campaign in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Elections: MVA Alliance Finalizes 85 Seat Distribution
Hamas Seeks Russian Mediation for Palestinian Unity Government Talks