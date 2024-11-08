Left Menu

Modi's Call for Unity and Development in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the Congress for promoting caste divisions in Maharashtra. Speaking at a rally, he accused them of opposing reservations and warned against their divisive politics. He highlighted Maharashtra's development under the Mahayuti government and criticized the MVA for hindering progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhule | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a decisive stand against the Congress, accusing the party of fostering caste divisions across Maharashtra. At a recent rally in Dhule, Modi urged residents to stay united, emphasizing the detrimental impact of Congress's divisive politics.

Modi alleged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc are pushing agendas that would unsettle the nation, particularly in Kashmir, insisting that the country's constitution remain intact. He criticized the previous administration for hindering regional development.

Presenting the Mahayuti government as the beacon of progress, Modi pledged to continue advancing Maharashtra's development. He also denounced the MVA for allegedly blocking essential projects, positioning the Mahayuti as the state's hope for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

