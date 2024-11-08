Restoration of Voice: Historic Moment in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

In a significant political development, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has commended the passage of a resolution aimed at restoring the region's former special status. He declared that this legislative move has empowered the citizens, lifting a symbolic burden from their shoulders.

Addressing the assembly during the vote of thanks for the Lieutenant Governor's address, Abdullah reminisced about the state's status before the controversial revocation in August 2019. He highlighted the historic importance of the assembly's first session, underscoring the changed political landscape since he last spoke as Chief Minister in 2014.

Abdullah expressed enthusiasm and a commitment to serving the people despite past losses. He noted that the recent resolution has rekindled the voices of many who felt silenced, sparking a renewed sense of freedom and expression across Jammu and Kashmir.

