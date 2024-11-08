Record Home Voting Turnout in Rajasthan By-Elections
The initial phase of home voting for the Rajasthan assembly by-elections ended successfully, with 3,085 out of 3,193 eligible voters participating. The Salumbar constituency saw the highest turnout. The next phase is scheduled for November 9-10, with final voting on November 13 and results on November 23.
- Country:
- India
The first phase of home voting for the Rajasthan by-elections to seven assembly seats wrapped up on Friday, according to officials. Out of 3,193 voters eligible for home voting, 3,085 cast their ballots, said a senior official.
Salumbar Assembly constituency recorded the highest home voter turnout, with 661 eligible voters participating, revealed Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan. Among those who participated in this phase, senior citizens above 85 and differently-abled individuals were notable, totalling 3,085 participants, Mahajan stated.
Of the targeted voters from Monday to Friday, 71 could not vote as they were not present at their homes at the scheduled time, he added. The next phase of home voting is planned for November 9-10 to cover remaining voters. Voting for the by-elections will happen on November 13, with results announced on November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls
Shiromani Akali Dal decides not to contest Nov 13 bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab.
UP By-Polls: BJP's Brajesh Pathak Confident of Victory Across All Seats
NISHAD Party Prioritizes 'Victory' Over 'Seats' in UP By-Elections
Battle for Rajasthan: 69 Candidates Vie for Assembly Seats