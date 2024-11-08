Left Menu

Record Home Voting Turnout in Rajasthan By-Elections

The initial phase of home voting for the Rajasthan assembly by-elections ended successfully, with 3,085 out of 3,193 eligible voters participating. The Salumbar constituency saw the highest turnout. The next phase is scheduled for November 9-10, with final voting on November 13 and results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:36 IST
The first phase of home voting for the Rajasthan by-elections to seven assembly seats wrapped up on Friday, according to officials. Out of 3,193 voters eligible for home voting, 3,085 cast their ballots, said a senior official.

Salumbar Assembly constituency recorded the highest home voter turnout, with 661 eligible voters participating, revealed Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan. Among those who participated in this phase, senior citizens above 85 and differently-abled individuals were notable, totalling 3,085 participants, Mahajan stated.

Of the targeted voters from Monday to Friday, 71 could not vote as they were not present at their homes at the scheduled time, he added. The next phase of home voting is planned for November 9-10 to cover remaining voters. Voting for the by-elections will happen on November 13, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

