State-Sponsored Threats and Promise of Change in Jharkhand: Chouhan's Election Rally Alarm

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the ruling JMM coalition in Jharkhand, alleging state-sponsored infiltration and misuse of welfare schemes for electoral gains. He pledged to rectify issues under BJP leadership, promising stricter immigration control and better implementation of PM Awas Yojana if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised the alarm over what he calls 'state-sponsored infiltration' in Jharkhand, describing it as a serious threat to the state's stability and security.

Speaking at an election rally in Ranchi, Chouhan accused the JMM-led ruling coalition of facilitating such activities to boost their vote bank, damaging the local tribal population's demographic balance.

Chouhan also criticized the coalition's handling of welfare schemes, alleging misuse and corruption, while promising reform and better implementation should the BJP gain control following the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

