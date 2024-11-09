Left Menu

Zelenskiy, Trump, and Musk: A Call for Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory over a call that included Elon Musk. They discussed continued support for Ukraine, with Trump backing military aid and Musk pledging Starlink satellites. The call emphasized the importance of U.S.-Ukraine cooperation amidst ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:20 IST
Zelenskiy, Trump, and Musk: A Call for Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy communication, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reached out to congratulate Donald Trump on his presidential victory, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining the conversation, media sources reported on Friday.

During the 25-minute call held Wednesday, Trump assured Zelenskiy of U.S. support for Ukraine, while Musk vowed to maintain the provision of Starlink satellites for the nation, according to Axios citing anonymous sources.

This cooperation call underscored the strategic partnership amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, as Ukraine remains a focal point in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024