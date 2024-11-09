Zelenskiy, Trump, and Musk: A Call for Cooperation

In a noteworthy communication, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reached out to congratulate Donald Trump on his presidential victory, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining the conversation, media sources reported on Friday.

During the 25-minute call held Wednesday, Trump assured Zelenskiy of U.S. support for Ukraine, while Musk vowed to maintain the provision of Starlink satellites for the nation, according to Axios citing anonymous sources.

This cooperation call underscored the strategic partnership amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, as Ukraine remains a focal point in international relations.

