Peru-China Free Trade Agreement: A 50% Boost in Commerce Looms with New Deal

Peru is poised to sign an updated free-trade agreement with China during President Xi Jinping's visit to the South American nation. This deal, as indicated by Peru's foreign minister, aims to boost trade by at least 50%.

The signatories will also tackle 30 additional agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation. Last year's trade figures between the countries reached nearly $36 billion, underscoring China's role as Peru's principal trading partner.

Chinese interests in Peruvian infrastructure and mining projects are sizable, marked by investments in projects like the Chancay mega port. President Jinping's visit features a delegation of 400 business leaders eyeing Peru's booming sectors.

