Alarming Wave of Bigoted Texts Targets Black Americans Nationwide

In an unsettling development, federal and state authorities are probing a surge of anonymous bigoted text messages targeting Black Americans across the United States. The messages, reportedly spread in several states, contain offensive references to the historical enslavement of Black people.

The Federal Communications Commission and the FBI are among the agencies investigating the incidents, which have been condemned as a form of hate speech. Accounts associated with the dissemination of these messages were swiftly shut down, although the origin and scope remain unclear.

Officials and civil rights groups have raised concerns about an increase in racist rhetoric following Donald Trump's recent election victory. The NAACP highlighted the need to resist the normalization of such vile attacks, urging vigilance against the rise of discriminatory acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)