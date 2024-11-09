Left Menu

Alarming Wave of Bigoted Texts Targets Black Americans Nationwide

Federal and state authorities investigate a surge of anonymous bigoted text messages targeting Black Americans. The vile missives, urging recipients in multiple states to pick cotton, represent an alarming increase in racist rhetoric after Donald Trump's election win. The Federal Communications Commission and FBI are probing the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 05:24 IST
Alarming Wave of Bigoted Texts Targets Black Americans Nationwide

In an unsettling development, federal and state authorities are probing a surge of anonymous bigoted text messages targeting Black Americans across the United States. The messages, reportedly spread in several states, contain offensive references to the historical enslavement of Black people.

The Federal Communications Commission and the FBI are among the agencies investigating the incidents, which have been condemned as a form of hate speech. Accounts associated with the dissemination of these messages were swiftly shut down, although the origin and scope remain unclear.

Officials and civil rights groups have raised concerns about an increase in racist rhetoric following Donald Trump's recent election victory. The NAACP highlighted the need to resist the normalization of such vile attacks, urging vigilance against the rise of discriminatory acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024