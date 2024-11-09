Alarming Wave of Bigoted Texts Targets Black Americans Nationwide
Federal and state authorities investigate a surge of anonymous bigoted text messages targeting Black Americans. The vile missives, urging recipients in multiple states to pick cotton, represent an alarming increase in racist rhetoric after Donald Trump's election win. The Federal Communications Commission and FBI are probing the incidents.
In an unsettling development, federal and state authorities are probing a surge of anonymous bigoted text messages targeting Black Americans across the United States. The messages, reportedly spread in several states, contain offensive references to the historical enslavement of Black people.
The Federal Communications Commission and the FBI are among the agencies investigating the incidents, which have been condemned as a form of hate speech. Accounts associated with the dissemination of these messages were swiftly shut down, although the origin and scope remain unclear.
Officials and civil rights groups have raised concerns about an increase in racist rhetoric following Donald Trump's recent election victory. The NAACP highlighted the need to resist the normalization of such vile attacks, urging vigilance against the rise of discriminatory acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
