Protests Erupt in Abkhazia: Security Council Convenes Amidst Rising Tensions
The leader of Abkhazia, a breakaway region recognized by Russia, called an emergency security council meeting following protests over the detention of activists opposing construction projects. The demonstrations highlighted tensions between the region and Georgia, which continues to claim it as part of its territory.
In an urgent move, Abkhazia's leader has convened a security council meeting following escalating protests in Sukhumi, the region's largest city. The unrest stems from the detention of activists opposed to major construction projects.
Abkhazia, a region claiming independence recognized by Russia since 2008, often finds itself at odds with Georgia, which views it as part of its territory. The protests highlight ongoing tensions rooted in the post-Soviet conflicts.
Multiple bridges on a central highway were blocked as demonstrators demanded the release of the detained activists. This move underlines the local opposition's dissatisfaction with ongoing developments in the region.
