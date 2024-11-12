Protests Erupt in Abkhazia: Security Council Convenes Amidst Rising Tensions

In an urgent move, Abkhazia's leader has convened a security council meeting following escalating protests in Sukhumi, the region's largest city. The unrest stems from the detention of activists opposed to major construction projects.

Abkhazia, a region claiming independence recognized by Russia since 2008, often finds itself at odds with Georgia, which views it as part of its territory. The protests highlight ongoing tensions rooted in the post-Soviet conflicts.

Multiple bridges on a central highway were blocked as demonstrators demanded the release of the detained activists. This move underlines the local opposition's dissatisfaction with ongoing developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)