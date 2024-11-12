Left Menu

Political Heat Rises in Uttar Pradesh: SP vs. Yogi Adityanath

Amidst political clashes in Uttar Pradesh, Minister OP Rajbhar dismisses concerns surrounding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, asserting that all is well. This follows SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's critique of Yogi's leadership. Yogi retaliates, accusing the SP of propagating criminal activities, setting the stage for a tense by-election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, political tensions simmer as Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar downplays recent critiques from Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav directed at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 'All is well,' Rajbhar assured, emphasizing the stability in Yogi's leadership over the past five years, despite longstanding criticisms.

Rajbhar's confidence counters Yadav's recent remarks at a Moradabad rally, where he hinted at imminent political shifts post-Maharashtra elections. Yet, Rajbhar maintains that Yogi's administration continues to function smoothly, with ministers actively engaging communities across the state.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of fostering crime and chaos. With by-elections in nine assembly seats on the horizon, the political landscape remains charged, awaiting outcomes that could shift regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh's Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA's Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank's Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

