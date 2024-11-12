Political Heat Rises in Uttar Pradesh: SP vs. Yogi Adityanath

In Uttar Pradesh, political tensions simmer as Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar downplays recent critiques from Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav directed at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 'All is well,' Rajbhar assured, emphasizing the stability in Yogi's leadership over the past five years, despite longstanding criticisms.

Rajbhar's confidence counters Yadav's recent remarks at a Moradabad rally, where he hinted at imminent political shifts post-Maharashtra elections. Yet, Rajbhar maintains that Yogi's administration continues to function smoothly, with ministers actively engaging communities across the state.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of fostering crime and chaos. With by-elections in nine assembly seats on the horizon, the political landscape remains charged, awaiting outcomes that could shift regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)