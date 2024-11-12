Congress Accuses BJP Leaders of 'Communal Polarisation'

In a sharp attack, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, of sowing discord in society by fostering communal divides. He called out Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma as complicit in this agenda.

Ramesh condemned the BJP's election strategies in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, claiming they reveal a party that is unnerved and frightened post the 2024 election results. He argued that BJP leaders have been incapable of moving beyond an agenda of social polarisation and communal tension in their campaigns.

Meanwhile, Ramesh highlighted that Congress-led alliances, like the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, focus on substantive issues such as farmers' concerns, women's rights, and social justice. In contrast, he questioned the BJP's retreat from conducting a caste survey, essential for achieving social justice, according to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)