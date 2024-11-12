Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President, accused European officials of stoking the Ukraine conflict dangerously following Donald Trump’s re-election.

In a Telegram post, Medvedev argued European politicians aimed to push the Russia-Ukraine war into a point of no return and criticized Germany's Friedrich Merz for using Ukraine in electoral strategies.

Despite these claims, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Keir Starmer expressed unwavering support for Ukraine. The Kremlin denied reports of recent Trump-Putin communications, terming them fictional.

