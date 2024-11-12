Congress Poised for Strong Performance in Jharkhand Elections

The Jharkhand assembly elections are approaching, and AICC Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has voiced strong confidence in a favourable outcome for Congress. In a recent interview, he highlighted the absence of factionalism within the state unit, contrasting it with Haryana's situation.

Mir pointed out the pro-incumbency sentiment in support of Jharkhand's INDIA bloc government, led by Hemant Soren. He criticized the BJP for not projecting a clear leader for the state, describing them as having 'headless voices.'

The Congress is part of a coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI(ML). This alliance, according to Mir, could achieve better results than the previous election, aiming to secure over 50 of the 81 assembly seats.

