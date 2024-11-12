Left Menu

Congress Poised for Strong Performance in Jharkhand Elections

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, AICC Jharkhand in-charge, expressed confidence in Congress's prospects in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. He emphasized the absence of factionalism and highlighted the alliance with JMM, RJD, and CPI(ML) as crucial. He criticized the BJP for lacking leadership in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:07 IST
Congress Poised for Strong Performance in Jharkhand Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand assembly elections are approaching, and AICC Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has voiced strong confidence in a favourable outcome for Congress. In a recent interview, he highlighted the absence of factionalism within the state unit, contrasting it with Haryana's situation.

Mir pointed out the pro-incumbency sentiment in support of Jharkhand's INDIA bloc government, led by Hemant Soren. He criticized the BJP for not projecting a clear leader for the state, describing them as having 'headless voices.'

The Congress is part of a coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI(ML). This alliance, according to Mir, could achieve better results than the previous election, aiming to secure over 50 of the 81 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024