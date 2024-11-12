Russia-China Alliance: A New Era in Global Dynamics

In a bold declaration, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu underscored the critical need for Russia and China to resist U.S. containment strategies, viewing their alliance as pivotal to global stability.

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump hinting at potential trade wars, the Sino-Russian relationship grows more strategic. Putin lauds China as an 'ally' amid perceived Western hegemony.

During meetings in Beijing, Shoigu and Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, reaffirmed their countries' partnership, pledging unity against external challenges and enhancing trust on strategic security issues.

