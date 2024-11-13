Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds in Maharashtra Over Bag Inspections

The Maharashtra BJP released a video depicting bag inspections involving Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, criticizing former CM Uddhav Thackeray's complaints about similar checks. Thackeray had claimed election authorities inspected his belongings during his campaign, prompting debates about adherence to constitutional protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:17 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra released a contentious video on social media platform X, showcasing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags being checked by security personnel. The BJP post suggested that merely brandishing the Constitution is insufficient without adhering to its principles.

This social media activity follows allegations from former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena (UBT) had posted similar videos, complaining of his baggage being examined by poll authorities during his election campaign visits to Latur and Yavatmal districts.

Thackeray questioned if similar protocols would be applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized Thackeray's grievances as diversion tactics, suggesting he sought election sympathy by making unnecessary protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

