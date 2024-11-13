Political Drama Unfolds in Maharashtra Over Bag Inspections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra released a contentious video on social media platform X, showcasing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' bags being checked by security personnel. The BJP post suggested that merely brandishing the Constitution is insufficient without adhering to its principles.

This social media activity follows allegations from former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena (UBT) had posted similar videos, complaining of his baggage being examined by poll authorities during his election campaign visits to Latur and Yavatmal districts.

Thackeray questioned if similar protocols would be applied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. Meanwhile, the BJP criticized Thackeray's grievances as diversion tactics, suggesting he sought election sympathy by making unnecessary protests.

