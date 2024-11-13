Amit Shah's Campaign Criticism: Maha Vikas Aghadi vs Mahayuti

As Maharashtra's assembly elections edge closer, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah delivered a vehement critique of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, labeling the alliance as 'Vinash', meaning 'destruction'. Addressing a public rally, Shah contrasted this with 'Mahayuti', which he described as a synonym for 'Vikas', or development, urging voters to choose wisely between progress and ruin.

Shah accused the Congress of withholding adequate financial support to Maharashtra during the UPA's 2004-2014 tenure. He questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar about their financial contributions to the state, revealing that only ₹1.51 lakh crore was allocated compared to ₹10.15 lakh crore disbursed by the Modi government from 2014 to 2024.

The Home Minister further highlighted the economic advancements under NDA rule, noting India's leap to the fifth position globally. He quoted that while the previous administration left the country at the eleventh spot, Modi's governance promises to elevate it further, aiming for the third position by 2027.

He accused leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of making empty promises, contrasting them with Modi's 'pathar ki lakeer' assurances, citing Modi's track record on commitments like the Ram temple, a project he claimed the Congress delayed intentionally. Shah's remarks set the stage for a polarized electoral battlefield.

The elections in Maharashtra will see 288 assembly seats contested on November 20, with results expected on November 23. The political scene is set for a direct clash between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, each vying for dominance.

