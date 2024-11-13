Left Menu

Amit Shah's Campaign Criticism: Maha Vikas Aghadi vs Mahayuti

As Maharashtra assembly polls approach, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targets Maha Vikas Aghadi at a rally, contrasting 'Vikas' with 'Vinash'. He accuses Congress of inadequate state funding during the UPA era and emphasizes NDA's economic achievements. Shah also highlights unfulfilled promises and underscores Modi's commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:45 IST
Amit Shah's Campaign Criticism: Maha Vikas Aghadi vs Mahayuti
Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra's assembly elections edge closer, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah delivered a vehement critique of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, labeling the alliance as 'Vinash', meaning 'destruction'. Addressing a public rally, Shah contrasted this with 'Mahayuti', which he described as a synonym for 'Vikas', or development, urging voters to choose wisely between progress and ruin.

Shah accused the Congress of withholding adequate financial support to Maharashtra during the UPA's 2004-2014 tenure. He questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar about their financial contributions to the state, revealing that only ₹1.51 lakh crore was allocated compared to ₹10.15 lakh crore disbursed by the Modi government from 2014 to 2024.

The Home Minister further highlighted the economic advancements under NDA rule, noting India's leap to the fifth position globally. He quoted that while the previous administration left the country at the eleventh spot, Modi's governance promises to elevate it further, aiming for the third position by 2027.

He accused leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of making empty promises, contrasting them with Modi's 'pathar ki lakeer' assurances, citing Modi's track record on commitments like the Ram temple, a project he claimed the Congress delayed intentionally. Shah's remarks set the stage for a polarized electoral battlefield.

The elections in Maharashtra will see 288 assembly seats contested on November 20, with results expected on November 23. The political scene is set for a direct clash between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, each vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024