Thackeray's Call for Unity: A Vision for Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rebels to put aside personal ambitions and focus on Maharashtra's greater good. Addressing a rally, he emphasized alliance unity despite seat-sharing tussles and criticized rival factions for divisive tactics, highlighting the need to protect Konkan's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sawantwadi | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:07 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a politically charged speech, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), called on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rebels to set aside personal goals and pursue the broader vision for Maharashtra's future. Addressing a gathering in Sawantwadi, the former Chief Minister stressed alliance unity in face of forthcoming assembly polls.

Thackeray, who is known for his staunch advocacy for the state, criticized the current government's performance, invoking the incident of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse as a metaphor for administrative neglect.

The rally also served as a platform for Thackeray to express disappointment over his party's lack of support in Konkan and warned against the handing over of resources to private interests, urging for collective effort towards regional prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

