Thackeray's Call for Unity: A Vision for Maharashtra

In a politically charged speech, Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), called on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rebels to set aside personal goals and pursue the broader vision for Maharashtra's future. Addressing a gathering in Sawantwadi, the former Chief Minister stressed alliance unity in face of forthcoming assembly polls.

Thackeray, who is known for his staunch advocacy for the state, criticized the current government's performance, invoking the incident of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse as a metaphor for administrative neglect.

The rally also served as a platform for Thackeray to express disappointment over his party's lack of support in Konkan and warned against the handing over of resources to private interests, urging for collective effort towards regional prosperity.

