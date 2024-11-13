Vav Votes: Contest Heats Up in Gujarat By-election

The Vav assembly seat in Gujarat's Banaskantha district reported a voter turnout of 39.12% by 1 pm as polling for the by-election proceeded. Poll authorities provided this data.

The voting, which commenced at 7 am, saw BJP candidate Swarupji Thakor as one of the initial voters. Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput, though not a registered voter in Vav, visited a temple in the constituency.

Congress MP Geniben Thakor, who vacated the Vav seat for her Lok Sabha position, urged the public to vote at a polling booth in Abasana, her home village.

(With inputs from agencies.)