PM Modi Accuses Congress of Conspiracy Against Reservations

In what appeared to be a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there is a conspiracy to eliminate reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to undermine these communities. Addressing a rally in Deoghar, Jharkhand, Modi accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition of aiding infiltrators in becoming permanent citizens of the state.

Modi termed it a significant threat to Jharkhand's identity, pledging to prevent any such actions. Expressing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) electoral success, Modi predicted a BJP victory in the state elections, stating his intention to attend the future oath-taking ceremony.

The Prime Minister further accused Rahul Gandhi, without mentioning his or his father Rajiv Gandhi's names directly, of discouraging reservations and intending to scrap them. He criticized the JMM-government for allegedly jeopardizing Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti' through its policies, highlighting an infiltration issue that, he claimed, risked altering the state's demographic composition.

