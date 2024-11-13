Left Menu

Karnataka Political Storm: Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP of Bribery

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged the BJP offered Rs 50 crore to Congress MLAs to topple his government. The Congress leader denied any MLA accepted the bribe and accused the BJP of filing false cases against him. He critiqued BJP's alleged misuse of power and funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political confrontation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP of attempting to destabilize his government through substantial bribery offers. He claims the BJP proposed Rs 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs, aiming to undermine his administration.

Rejecting these allegations, Siddaramaiah stated that no Congress MLAs accepted the offer. Instead, he accused the BJP of targeting him with false legal cases, insinuating that the opposition is resorting to such tactics out of desperation.

Siddaramaiah further criticized the BJP for historically using questionable tactics to gain power, asserting that their financial inflow raises concerns of widespread corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

