High-Stakes Bypolls in Karnataka Battle
The by-elections held in Karnataka's Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna segments saw an impressive voter turnout of 81.84%. The elections were necessitated due to previous representatives being elected to the Lok Sabha. The contests feature significant political figures with the Congress and BJP being the main contenders.
- Country:
- India
The by-elections in Karnataka's assembly segments of Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna witnessed a strong voter turnout of 81.84% as reported by election officials. These elections were called following the election of previous representatives to the Lok Sabha.
In Channapatna, voter enthusiasm peaked at 88.48%, while Shiggaon and Sandur reported 80.48% and 76.24%, respectively. The contests have attracted high-profile candidates, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing confidence in a Congress sweep.
Remarkable security arrangements were in place to ensure smooth polls. The bypolls present a significant clash between Congress and BJP, alongside the presence of JD(S) in Channapatna, making it a highly anticipated political event in the region.
