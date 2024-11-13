High-Stakes Bypolls in Karnataka Battle

Left Menu

The by-elections held in Karnataka's Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna segments saw an impressive voter turnout of 81.84%. The elections were necessitated due to previous representatives being elected to the Lok Sabha. The contests feature significant political figures with the Congress and BJP being the main contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:02 IST
The by-elections in Karnataka's assembly segments of Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna witnessed a strong voter turnout of 81.84% as reported by election officials. These elections were called following the election of previous representatives to the Lok Sabha.

In Channapatna, voter enthusiasm peaked at 88.48%, while Shiggaon and Sandur reported 80.48% and 76.24%, respectively. The contests have attracted high-profile candidates, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing confidence in a Congress sweep.

Remarkable security arrangements were in place to ensure smooth polls. The bypolls present a significant clash between Congress and BJP, alongside the presence of JD(S) in Channapatna, making it a highly anticipated political event in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

