Left Menu

High Stakes in Jharkhand: Record Voter Turnout Amid Tense Election

The first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections saw a record 66.18% voter turnout, marking a peaceful polling despite concerns over potential Naxal violence. Notable political figures, including former CM Madhu Koda's wife, are among the 683 candidates. The second voting phase is set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:20 IST
High Stakes in Jharkhand: Record Voter Turnout Amid Tense Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the first phase of elections in Jharkhand, over 66.18% of the 1.37 crore electorate cast their votes peacefully, as confirmed by officials. This marks a notable increase compared to the 63.9% turnout seen during the 2019 assembly polls.

Despite many polling booths being categorized as critical, no significant Naxal-related disruptions occurred. The police effectively thwarted the few attempts made by Maoists to impede the process in West Singhbhum district.

Key political figures, including former CM Madhu Koda's wife and prominent BJP candidates, vied for 43 assembly seats. The next voting phase is scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024