High Stakes in Jharkhand: Record Voter Turnout Amid Tense Election

In the first phase of elections in Jharkhand, over 66.18% of the 1.37 crore electorate cast their votes peacefully, as confirmed by officials. This marks a notable increase compared to the 63.9% turnout seen during the 2019 assembly polls.

Despite many polling booths being categorized as critical, no significant Naxal-related disruptions occurred. The police effectively thwarted the few attempts made by Maoists to impede the process in West Singhbhum district.

Key political figures, including former CM Madhu Koda's wife and prominent BJP candidates, vied for 43 assembly seats. The next voting phase is scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)