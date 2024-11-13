Left Menu

Turkey Eyes Partner Status with BRICS Bloc

Turkey is seeking 'partner country' status with the BRICS bloc after requesting full membership earlier this year. The country aims to strengthen its ties with both Eastern and Western nations. Trade Minister Omer Bolat clarified that India has not blocked Turkey's application due to its ties with Pakistan.

Updated: 13-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:29 IST
  • Turkey

Turkey anticipates being granted 'partner country' status within the BRICS bloc, according to a statement by the nation's trade minister on Wednesday. This move follows Turkey's earlier request for full membership as it seeks to solidify connections with both Eastern and Western nations simultaneously.

During a recent parliamentary meeting, Trade Minister Omer Bolat disclosed that Turkey's application was discussed at the Kazan summit, dismissing any notions that India had opposed Turkey's membership due to its relationship with Pakistan. Bolat assured that an offer for partner country status is expected.

The BRICS alliance, established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China and later joined by South Africa in 2010, now includes countries like Iran and the UAE. President Erdogan's efforts to forge an independent foreign policy reflect Turkey's broader ambitions on the global stage amidst stalled EU membership talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

