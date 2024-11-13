John Thune Elected to Lead U.S. Senate Republicans

U.S. Senate Republicans have elected John Thune of South Dakota to lead the chamber, signaling a choice for continuity over alignment with President-elect Donald Trump. Despite an intense public campaign to install a Trump loyalist, Thune's insider reputation won out.

Thune, age 63, takes the mantle from Mitch McConnell, making his mark as a steady institutionalist with deep legislative experience. In a close race, Thune secured victory over fellow seasoned senator John Cornyn with a 29-24 vote.

The vote reflected the Senate's cautious approach to Trump's broader influence, even as Trump initiated a transition with Democratic President Joe Biden, ensuring a peaceful power transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)