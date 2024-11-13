Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Maha Vikas Aghadi as 'Immature' and 'Directionless'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, branding it 'immature' and 'directionless.' He alleged the MVA is trapped by internal conflicts without a vision for national progress and praised BJP's development efforts under PM Modi, urging support for India's unified growth.

Updated: 13-11-2024 23:15 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing critique of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), describing it as an 'immature' coalition lacking direction and policy. He likened MVA to a vehicle without steering or wheels, driven by power struggles and divisive agendas.

At public meetings in Washim and Thane, Adityanath underscored the BJP's dedication to a unified and prosperous India, which he credited to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the achievements of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra compared to MVA's alleged inaction.

Accusing the MVA of failing during the COVID-19 crisis, he asserted that BJP prioritizes welfare schemes addressing poverty and unemployment. He also criticized Congress for past government failures and called for voting for BJP to maintain national unity and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

