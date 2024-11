Trump's Controversial Defense Secretary Pick Sparks Debate

In a bold and contentious move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Pete Hegseth as his choice for secretary of defense. Hegseth, a Fox News commentator and Army veteran, is known for his criticism of diversity policies within the military, sparking debate over Trump's commitment to reshaping military leadership.

Hegseth's nomination, if confirmed, could set the stage for conflict with key military figures like General C.Q. Brown. His limited management experience and controversial views on women in combat pose questions about his qualifications, igniting both support and opposition from lawmakers and military officials.

The choice has sent ripples through the Pentagon and NATO allies, with Hegseth's skepticism of NATO and criticism of U.S. defense alignments raising concerns about America's future military strategy under Trump's administration. The pick aligns with Trump's promise to challenge what he perceives as progressive military policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)